UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia Approves Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccines - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 04:30 PM

Armenia Approves Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccines - Health Minister

Armenia's COVID-19 vaccine task force has approved the use of Russia's Sputnik V, as well as the vaccines by UK company AstraZeneca and US-German duo Pfizer/BioNTech, Armenian Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Armenia's COVID-19 vaccine task force has approved the use of Russia's Sputnik V, as well as the vaccines by UK company AstraZeneca and US-German duo Pfizer/BioNTech, Armenian Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said on Thursday.

"A special commission of professionals approved the use of AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sputnik V.

With regard to Pfizer, there are issues pertaining to the required storage temperature," Avanesyan said at a press conference.

The Russian vaccine was registered in Armenia on February 1. Sputnik learned about Armenia's plans to start using it in the near future from Avanesyan earlier this month.

Last December, Armenia also commissioned 600,000 doses of vaccines via COVAX, a global WHO-backed facility designed to ensure equitable access to safe and efficient vaccines, both for countries which can afford it and those in need of assistance.

Related Topics

Russia Company Armenia United Kingdom February December From

Recent Stories

PTCL launches 24x7 WhatsApp service for its custom ..

7 minutes ago

Two poets from Khanewal get financial assistance f ..

19 seconds ago

Iraqi Counterterrorism Service Arrests Four IS-Lin ..

22 seconds ago

Shiffrin in world giant slalom pole

24 seconds ago

Philippines logs 1,744 new COVID-19 cases, WHO cal ..

26 seconds ago

Fulham's Parker eyes 'massive' game as he plots gr ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.