Armenia Approves Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccines - Health Minister

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Armenia's COVID-19 vaccine task force has approved the use of Russia's Sputnik V, as well as the vaccines by UK company AstraZeneca and US-German duo Pfizer/BioNTech, Armenian Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said on Thursday.

"A special commission of professionals approved the use of AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sputnik V.

With regard to Pfizer, there are issues pertaining to the required storage temperature," Avanesyan said at a press conference.

The Russian vaccine was registered in Armenia on February 1. Sputnik learned about Armenia's plans to start using it in the near future from Avanesyan earlier this month.

Last December, Armenia also commissioned 600,000 doses of vaccines via COVAX, a global WHO-backed facility designed to ensure equitable access to safe and efficient vaccines, both for countries which can afford it and those in need of assistance.