UrduPoint.com

Armenia Arrests Brazilian Smuggler With $300,000 Worth Of Cocaine In Stomach

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 02:10 AM

Armenia Arrests Brazilian Smuggler With $300,000 Worth of Cocaine in Stomach

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) A Brazilian citizen, who arrived in the Armenian capital on a flight from Sao Paulo with a stopover in Doha, has been arrested at the Yerevan airport for smuggling $300,000 worth of cocaine in his stomach, the country's State Revenue Committee said on Tuesday.

"Officers of the anti-smuggling department of the State Revenue Committee decided to inspect a Brazilian citizen who arrived at the Zvartnots airport in Yerevan. He was escorted to a medical facility. A CT scan and further medical inspection revealed that he had smuggled 80 capsules of cocaine with a total weight of 746 grams from Brazil to Armenia," the customs authority said in a statement.

The smuggler faced significant risks due to the possibility of a capsule rupture during his 24-hour flight, which could lead to an overdose and death, the committee noted.

The Brazilian national was arrested and a criminal case for "smuggling narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and (or) their precursors" was initiated. The investigation is underway.

The cost of the smuggled drugs on the country's black market is estimated at about $300,000, according to the committee.

Related Topics

Drugs Yerevan Sao Paulo Armenia Doha Lead Brazil Criminals Market From Weight (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Mo ..

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Morocco on death of Princess Lal ..

1 hour ago
 Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Insp ..

Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Inspector General of Royal Morocca ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

3 hours ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

3 hours ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.