Armenia Asks Russia For Military Aid Outside Of CSTO Format - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 03:02 PM

Armenia Asks Russia for Military Aid Outside of CSTO Format - Ambassador

Armenia has asked Russia for security assistance under a bilateral treaty outside of the format of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Armenian Ambassador Vardan Toghanyan told Sputnik on Saturda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Armenia has asked Russia for security assistance under a bilateral treaty outside of the format of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Armenian Ambassador Vardan Toghanyan told Sputnik on Saturday.

"We are talking about a request for the Russian president's [aid] that invoked our bilateral agreement," the diplomat told Sputnik in response to whether the assistance had been requested through a bilateral agreement or a CSTO channel.

He added that he expected consultations to take place in thew coming days.

