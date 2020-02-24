UrduPoint.com
Armenia, Azerbaijan Accuse Each Other Of Shelling In Border Area

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:15 PM

Armenia, Azerbaijan Accuse Each Other of Shelling in Border Area

Armenian Defense Ministry said on Monday that Azerbaijani forces opened a cross-border gunfire on Armenian soldiers on Sunday, while Azerbaijani State Border Service said that the incident occurred due to the provocative actions by Yereva

YEREVAN/BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Armenian Defense Ministry said on Monday that Azerbaijani forces opened a cross-border gunfire on Armenian soldiers on Sunday, while Azerbaijani State Border Service said that the incident occurred due to the provocative actions by Yerevan.

"Yesterday [on Sunday], Azerbaijani armed forces fired on the combat positions of the Armenian armed forces. An Armenian soldier was slightly injured, the injury is not life-threatening," the spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said, adding that the Azerbaijanis stopped their offensive after the Armenian forces returned fire.

Meanwhile, a source from the state border service of Azerbaijan told Sputnik that an Armenian "sabotage attempt" was prevented by Baku on Monday morning (3:00 GMT).

The source also said that one Armenian soldier was killed and another seriously wounded, while the Azerbaijani side lost one border guard.

Baku and Yerevan regularly accuse each other of provocations in the border area, as two neighboring countries in South Caucasus are still in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh � a region with mostly Armenian population that proclaimed its independence from Azerbaijan in 1991. Two countries fought over the control of Nagorno-Karabakh in the early 1990s and the situation in the region has remained tense to this day, despite a ceasefire agreement signed in 1994.

