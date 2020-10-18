Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree Humanitarian Ceasefire From Midnight October 18 - Yerevan
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 12:04 AM
Yerevan and Baku agreed to declare a ceasefire from 00:00 local time (20:00 GMT) on October 18, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said Saturday
YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Yerevan and Baku agreed to declare a ceasefire from 00:00 local time (20:00 GMT) on October 18, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said Saturday.
"The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have agreed to a humanitarian truce starting as of 00:00 local time on October 18," the statement posted on the Foreign Ministry's website says.
The humanitarian ceasefire will allow for the exchange of captured and deceased from both sides and supply of aid to civilians caught in the crossfire.