BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Armenia and Azerbaijan have exchanged bodies of soldiers killed during the hostilities in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Through the mediation and participation of the Russian peacekeeping forces stationed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the bodies of several soldiers who died on the battlefield around the city of Shusha were recovered. As part of this humanitarian action, the bodies of the killed servicemen of the Armenian armed forces .

.. were handed over to the Armenian side. Also ... the bodies of six servicemen of the Azerbaijani army who died during the hostilities around the city of Shusha were received," the ministry said.

The humanitarian action was held in accordance with a joint declaration signed by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on Tuesday to put an end to the six-week conflict in the disputed region. The peace deal also envisioned a ceasefire, prisoner swap and deployment of Russian peacekeepers.