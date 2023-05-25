UrduPoint.com

Armenia, Azerbaijan Making Progress Towards Normalization Of Relations - Pashinyan

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to recognize each other's territorial integrity and are making progress towards normalizing relations, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to recognize each other's territorial integrity and are making progress towards normalizing relations, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.

"Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed on mutual recognition of each other's territorial integrity and on this basis we are making good progress towards the normalization of our relations," Pashinyan said during a speech at a meeting of the expanded Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The prime minister added that Armenia is "ready" to unblock transport and economic communication in the region.

Pashinyan also talked about rights and security of people in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"I hope that a normal, constructive dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert will begin in a short time," Pashinyan said.

