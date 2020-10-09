Armenia-Azerbaijan-Russia Talks in Moscow to Clarify Nagorno-Karabakh Situation - Aliyev

The scheduled Friday meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Moscow will clarify "a lot," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during an address to the nation, adding that basic principles should be adopted at the negotiations

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The scheduled Friday meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Moscow will clarify "a lot," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during an address to the nation, adding that basic principles should be adopted at the negotiations.

"I think that today's meeting in Moscow will clarify a lot. They must agree basic principles," Aliyev said.