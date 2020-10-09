UrduPoint.com
Armenia-Azerbaijan Talks On Karabakh Begin In Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:48 PM

Armenia-Azerbaijan talks on Karabakh begin in Moscow

Armenia and Azerbaijan on Friday began their first high-level talks after nearly two weeks of clashes over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ):Armenia and Azerbaijan on Friday began their first high-level talks after nearly two weeks of clashes over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"It has begun," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Facebook, posting a picture of the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan sitting at a round table in Moscow.

