Armenia-Azerbaijan talks on Karabakh begin in Moscow

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ):Armenia and Azerbaijan on Friday began their first high-level talks after nearly two weeks of clashes over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"It has begun," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Facebook, posting a picture of the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan sitting at a round table in Moscow.