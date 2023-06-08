Armenia-Azerbaijan Talks Planned for Next Week in US Postponed by Baku - Foreign Ministry

The next round of talks between the top diplomats of Armenia and Azerbaijan that were scheduled for next week in Washington has been postponed at Baku's request, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The next round of talks between the top diplomats of Armenia and Azerbaijan that were scheduled for next week in Washington has been postponed at Baku's request, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the month, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that talks between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will be held in Washington on June 12.

"At the request of the Azerbaijani side, the next round of talks scheduled for next week in Washington has been postponed," the statement said.