Armenia, Azerbaijan Top Diplomats May Meet in Washington This Week - US NATO Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan may meet this week in Washington to discuss ways to stop hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh disputed region, US Representative to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison told reporters on Wednesday.

"I believe that both foreign ministers are going to be meeting in Washington, at least that was a plan for them to meet in Washington this week to discuss a way to stop the violence, to stop the killing," Hutchison said during a briefing in Brussels.

Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenia's Zohrab Mnatsakanyan have confirmed that they will be visiting the United States on Friday, but there has been no word yet on the possibility of their face-to-face meeting.