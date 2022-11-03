Armenia-Azerbaijan-US Foreign Ministers Meeting to Take Place in Washington Soon - Yerevan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan announced on Thursday that the upcoming meeting in Washington with e Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will take place in several days.

"In a few days I will go to Washington, where I will meet with Mr. Bayramov and Mr. Blinken," Mirzoyan said in his address to the parliament.

Such meetings indicate the interest of the international community to the Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, the foreign minister added.