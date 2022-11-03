UrduPoint.com

Armenia-Azerbaijan-US Foreign Ministers Meeting To Take Place In Washington Soon - Yerevan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 05:01 PM

Armenia-Azerbaijan-US Foreign Ministers Meeting to Take Place in Washington Soon - Yerevan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan announced on Thursday that the upcoming meeting in Washington with e Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will take place in several days.

"In a few days I will go to Washington, where I will meet with Mr. Bayramov and Mr. Blinken," Mirzoyan said in his address to the parliament.

Such meetings indicate the interest of the international community to the Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, the foreign minister added.

Related Topics

Washington Parliament Ararat

Recent Stories

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the ..

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the realme 11.11 Wish Come True S ..

12 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israr ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israrullah score centuries on round ..

43 minutes ago
 Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, s ..

Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, setting her on fire

1 hour ago
 Project launched to connect Islamabad's different ..

Project launched to connect Islamabad's different sectors with Metro Bus

1 hour ago
 Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirc ..

Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirchi ward of Mach jail goes vira ..

1 hour ago
 Long March: Asad Umar says historic gathering will ..

Long March: Asad Umar says historic gathering will take place in Islamabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.