Armenia, Azerbaijan Working On Peace Treaty - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Armenia and Azerbaijan have started working on the peace treaty and are discussing it with intermediaries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Armenia and Azerbaijan have started working on the peace treaty and are discussing it with intermediaries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The peace treaty is a separate issue. The parties have started working on it and it is now being actively discussed, including with the involvement of other mediators," Lavrov said after meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov.

The Russian minister also said that Yerevan and Baku came close to a common vision on a number of articles of the peace treaty.

"But our partners today confirmed that without resolving the issues of delimitation, unblocking transport and economic communications, without a general improvement in the security situation in Karabakh and on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, it is difficult to move forward on specific articles of the peace treaty," Lavrov added.

