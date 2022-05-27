UrduPoint.com

Armenia Bans Imports Of Primates, Rodents To Prevent Monkeypox - Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Armenia Bans Imports of Primates, Rodents to Prevent Monkeypox - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Armenia has banned the import of primates and rodents until late November in a bid to prevent the spread of monkeypox into the country, the Armenian food safety inspection authority said on Friday.

"Taking into account cases of the zoonotic disease of monkepox spreading around the world and in order to prevent the disease from entering Armenia, the head of the food safety inspection authority has banned the import of primates and rodents into the country from May 28 to November 28," the watchdog said in a statement.

Transportation and transit of these animals from the Eurasian Economic Union countries are also prohibited,  authorities added.

The UK Health Security Agency was the first health authority outside Africa to publicly report a case of monkeypox on May 7, in a patient who had recently traveled to Nigeria.

Since then, an outbreak of monkeypox has also been confirmed in some countries of Europe and North America. As of Thursday, the World Health Organization has registered about 200 monkeypox cases in over 20 countries across the globe, with another 100 cases being investigated.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Related Topics

Africa World Import Europe Armenia United Kingdom Nigeria May November From

Recent Stories

PM, Shahzain Bugti discuss current political situa ..

PM, Shahzain Bugti discuss current political situation

38 minutes ago
 US, French, German Warships on Visit to Helsinki U ..

US, French, German Warships on Visit to Helsinki Until May 30 - Finnish Navy

38 minutes ago
 Strawberry farms threaten Spanish wetlands

Strawberry farms threaten Spanish wetlands

38 minutes ago
 Unregistered wildlife breeding facilities termed i ..

Unregistered wildlife breeding facilities termed illegal

38 minutes ago
 Strong quake hits eastern Indonesia, no tsunami wa ..

Strong quake hits eastern Indonesia, no tsunami warning issued

38 minutes ago
 Woman dies in firing between husband and his fathe ..

Woman dies in firing between husband and his father

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.