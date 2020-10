Armenia Believes Baku Striking Civilian Facilities in Karabakh With Israeli LORA Missiles

Armenia believe that Azerbaijani forces may be using Israeli LORA missiles to target civilian facilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, the spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Armenia believe that Azerbaijani forces may be using Israeli LORA missiles to target civilian facilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, the spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said Friday.

"Civilian targets are hit with ballistic missile, possibly with LORA missile," Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.