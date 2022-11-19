UrduPoint.com

Armenia, Bulgaria Ready To Foster Bilateral Cooperation - Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Bulgarian counterpart, Nikolay Milkov, during a meeting at the 43rd session of the Francophonie Ministerial Forum, expressed readiness of the two countries to develop cooperation, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

"Mirzoyan and Milkov commended the level of Armenian-Bulgarian relations based on historical ties and common values, and expressed readiness to further develop bilateral multisectoral cooperation. In this regard, the importance of regular high-level official reciprocal visits was noted," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the ministers noted the importance of expanding cooperation within international organizations, including further deepening the cooperation established between the two counties under the International Organisation of La Francophonie.

The 43rd session of the Francophonie Ministerial Forum took place on the Tunisian island of Djerba on Friday.

International Organisation of La Francophonie is an organization representing French-speaking nations and regions around the world or areas with significant proportions of French-speaking populations. It was founded in 1970 and served as a platform for cultural, economic, scientific, and other kinds of cooperation among its members.

