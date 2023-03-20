UrduPoint.com

Armenia Calls For Involving Int'l Mission In Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement - Top Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Armenia Calls for Involving Int'l Mission in Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement - Top Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Armenia considers it necessary to engage an international fact-finding mission in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement and hopes that Russia will assist, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Monday.

"Without any diminishing of the role of our Russian partners in the process of establishing a ceasefire in 2020, as well as the role of the Russian peacekeeping contingent ...

the current situation demonstrates the need for mechanisms to guarantee the rights and security of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh and international involvement in them. It is necessary to involve international mechanisms for the prevention of genocide, to send an international fact-finding mission to the Lachin corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh. We hope for cooperation with the Russian side on this issue," Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

