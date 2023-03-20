UrduPoint.com

Armenia Calls For Involving Int'l Mission In Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement -Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Armenia Calls for Involving Int'l Mission in Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement -Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan

Armenia considers it necessary to engage an international fact-finding mission in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement and hopes that Russia will assist, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Armenia considers it necessary to engage an international fact-finding mission in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement and hopes that Russia will assist, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Monday.

"Without any diminishing of the role of our Russian partners in the process of establishing a ceasefire in 2020, as well as the role of the Russian peacekeeping contingent ... the current situation demonstrates the need for mechanisms to guarantee the rights and security of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh and international involvement in them. It is necessary to involve international mechanisms for the prevention of genocide, to send an international fact-finding mission to the Lachin corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh. We hope for cooperation with the Russian side on this issue," Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Lavrov, in turn, expressed appreciation for Armenia's resolve on deployment of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border amid rising tensions over the blocked Lachin corridor.

"I would like to express satisfaction with what Ararat Samveli (Mirzoyan) just said, specifically that Armenia has not refused to sign the decision on the CSTO mission deployment," the top Russian diplomat said.

Since December 12, 2022, the Lachin corridor, which runs through the Lachin district of Azerbaijan to link Armenia with the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, has been blocked by a group of people from Azerbaijan described by Baku as environmental activists protesting alleged Armenian illegal mining in the area.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has repeatedly said that the corridor's blockade violates the ceasefire declaration brokered by Russia between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020. The document delegated control of the Lachin corridor to Russian peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh. In late December 2022, Pashinyan alleged that the peacekeepers did not fulfill their obligations, a claim that was dismissed by Moscow.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Ararat Baku Armenia Azerbaijan December Border 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

MBRU granted full institutional accreditation from ..

MBRU granted full institutional accreditation from Saudi Commission for Health S ..

19 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transactions Monday

19 minutes ago
 Noor Dubai Foundation launches campaign to promote ..

Noor Dubai Foundation launches campaign to promote early diagnosis of eye disord ..

19 minutes ago
 Department of Municipalities and Transport launche ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport launches Al Nalia app for safe mariti ..

19 minutes ago
 Marihub supports UAE’s Salmeen initiative

Marihub supports UAE’s Salmeen initiative

20 minutes ago
 Russian Infrastructure to Be Mandatory for Banks' ..

Russian Infrastructure to Be Mandatory for Banks' Domestic Transfers From Octobe ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.