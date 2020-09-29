Armenia Cancels Visit Of Delegation To Russia For Intergovernmental Commission
Tue 29th September 2020 | 09:01 PM
YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan canceled the visit of a delegation to Russia for a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on defense cooperation, according to the Armenian cabinet's website.
The decision to send a delegation was made on August 26.