Armenia Cancels Visit of Delegation to Russia for Intergovernmental Commission

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan canceled the visit of a delegation to Russia for a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on defense cooperation, according to the Armenian cabinet's website.

The decision to send a delegation was made on August 26.