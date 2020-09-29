UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia Cancels Visit Of Delegation To Russia For Intergovernmental Commission

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 09:01 PM

Armenia Cancels Visit of Delegation to Russia for Intergovernmental Commission

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan canceled the visit of a delegation to Russia for a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on defense cooperation, according to the Armenian cabinet's website

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan canceled the visit of a delegation to Russia for a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on defense cooperation, according to the Armenian cabinet's website.

The decision to send a delegation was made on August 26.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Visit August Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Emir of ..

2 minutes ago

Govt spending around US $ 10 bln per annum for deb ..

17 seconds ago

World Heart Day observed

23 seconds ago

Finnish President Cancels Annual Independence Day ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister aide visits Mines, Minerals Blocs a ..

3 minutes ago

Five illegal housing colonies sealed in Faisalabad ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.