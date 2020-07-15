UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia Claims Azerbaijani Military Used Grad Multiple Rocket Launchers During Clashes

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 02:10 AM

Armenia Claims Azerbaijani Military Used Grad Multiple Rocket Launchers During Clashes

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Azerbaijani armed forces have used BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers during the recent border clashes with Armenia, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative for the Armenian Ministry of Defense, said on Tuesday.

"Tanks are not the largest weapons they [Azerbaijan] have used. If they have used howitzers and the Grad multiple rocket launcher systems, then tanks are not the largest weapons they have used. Yes, Grad systems were used," Hovhannisyan said at a press briefing.

Despite these claims, the ministry representative said that there is currently a relative calm on the border between the two countries after violent clashes erupted on Sunday.

"At the moment, the operational situation is relatively calm.

This has been established since 06:00 p.m. [14:00 GMT]. There is little shelling, especially not from large-caliber weapons. Consequently, the tension has decreased," Hovhannisyan commented.

Clashes broke out in the border area that separates Armenia's Tavush province and the Azerbaijani region of Tovuz on Sunday and have continued into their third day. Baku and Yerevan have accused one another of provoking the conflict, which is taking place a reasonable distance away from the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where the two sides have waged war for decades.

A total of 11 Azerbaijani troops have so far died during the violence, according to reports from Baku. On the other side, four Armenian servicemen have lost their lives in the recent escalation.

Related Topics

Died Yerevan Tovuz Baku Armenia Border Sunday From P

Recent Stories

PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI WAS PRESENTED WITH BOOK ON 'BL ..

29 minutes ago

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

3 hours ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

4 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

4 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

4 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.