Armenia Conducts Preventive Strikes on Azeri Border - Defense Ministry

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The Armenian Defense Ministry said that Yerevan carried out preventive strikes against Azerbaijani forces on the southern border causing significant damage, spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said Tuesday.

"To put an end to Azerbaijani air force, Armenian border service took preventive action at Armenia's southern border, the enemy took significant damage and losses," Stepanyan said on Facebook.