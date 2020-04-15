UrduPoint.com
Armenia Confirms 44 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Number Climbs To 1,111 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 07:17 PM

Armenia Confirms 44 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Number Climbs to 1,111 - Health Ministry

Armenia registered 44 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, and the total tally reached 1,111, the Health Ministry's Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Armenia registered 44 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, and the total tally reached 1,111, the Health Ministry's Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

"In Armenia, there are 1,111 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The number of recoveries is 297," the center said.

One COVID-19 carrier died in the past day, thus, the death toll reached 17 people.

Armenia has declared a state of emergency until May 14 amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The health authorities have already conducted more than 9,000 tests for the coronavirus in the country.

