Armenia Confirms Detecting Delta COVID-19 Variant - Health Ministry

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:24 PM

The Armenian health ministry said on Monday that the Delta coronavirus variant was found in several samples of patients with positive COVID-19 test results

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The Armenian health ministry said on Monday that the Delta coronavirus variant was found in several samples of patients with positive COVID-19 test results.

"The National Center for Disease Control, the Russian-Armenian University, and the Institute of Molecular Biology of the National academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia conducted a joint molecular-genetic study of the samples of patients with positive PCR tests.

Four out of 30 samples contained the British strain [the Alpha variant] and 25 the Delta variant," the ministry said.

As of Monday, over 230,000 COVID-19 cases with 4,621 deaths have been registered in Armenia. The government aims at vaccinating 700,000 people of the 2.9-million population by the year-end.

Armenia's vaccine portfolio includes Sputnik V, AstraZeneca's drug, and CoronaVac.

