Armenia Confirms Mutual Appointment Of Special Envoys With Turkey - Foreign Ministry

Tue 14th December 2021 | 12:44 PM

Armenia Confirms Mutual Appointment of Special Envoys With Turkey - Foreign Ministry

Armenia confirms the mutual appointment of a special representative to settle the relations with Turkey, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said on Tuesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Armenia confirms the mutual appointment of a special representative to settle the relations with Turkey, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said on Tuesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier on Monday that the countries would mutually appoint envoys to normalize the Turkish-Armenian relations.

"In this regard, we positively assess the statement of the Turkish foreign minister concerning the appointment of a special envoy for the settlement of the relations and confirm that the Armenian party will also appoint a special envoy for establishing a dialogue," Hunanyan wrote on Facebook.

The spokesman also said that Armenia was ready for the� reconciling process of relations with Turkey without preconditions.

Armenia and Turkey have no diplomatic relations with no border crossing between the two since 1993. Ankara's support of the Azerbaijani stance in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Turkey's denial and acute reaction to the international recognition process of the Armenian genocide (1915-1917) in the Ottoman Empire exacerbated the already tense Turkish-Armenian relations.

