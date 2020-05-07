Armenia Confirms Over 100 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 2,884 - Health Authorities

UrduPoint.com
Armenia registered 102 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number climbed to 2,884, the country's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Thursday

YEREVAN/TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Armenia registered 102 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number climbed to 2,884, the country's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Thursday.

The health authorities also confirmed two new coronavirus-related fatalities over the given period, bringing the death toll to 42.

"Armenia has confirmed 2,884 cases of the coronavirus, 1,185 patients have recovered, and 42 people died," NCDC said, adding that more than 28,000 tests have been carried out.

At the same time, neighboring Georgia reported five new COVID-19 cases, and the country's coronavirus tally reached 615 cases. Nine COVID-19 carriers have died in Georgia since the start of the outbreak. The number of recoveries grew by six and reached 275.

