Armenia Confirms Record 1,694 New Infections In Past Day - Disease Control Center

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

Armenia Confirms Record 1,694 New Infections in Past Day - Disease Control Center

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) Armenia has registered 1,694 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, a new single-day record high, bringing the total number of the cases to 64,694, the country's National Center for Disease Control said on Sunday.

"Armenia has confirmed 64,694 cases of the coronavirus.

As many as 48,104 patients have been cured, while 1,081 people have died. In total, 348,149 tests [for the coronavirus] have been conducted," the center said, adding that the death toll has increased by 14 over the past day.

The epidemiological situation has been deteriorating over the past month in Armenia, like in many other countries across the world. In a bid to curb the virus, the authorities have extended a nationwide quarantine until January 11, 2021.

