Armenia Considers Recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh Amid Escalation - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Sunday that Yerevan was considering to recognize the de facto Republic of Artsakh (also known as Nagorno-Karabakh) following a deadly escalation of military tensions on the contact line with the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Pashinyan spoke at an emergency parliament session following the declaration of martial law in Armenia earlier in the day.

"Answering your question whether the recognition question is on our agenda, yes, the same way as it used to be on our agenda it continues to be. The second question as to whether we are going to make that step, we need to discuss this issue very seriously," Pashinyan said, adding that "all possibilities and all scenarios of the developments are being discussed."