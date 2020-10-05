UrduPoint.com
Armenia Continuing Preparations For EAEU Council Summit, Delegations Already Arriving

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 07:46 PM

Armenia Continuing Preparations for EAEU Council Summit, Delegations Already Arriving

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Preparations for the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are proceeding in Armenia as scheduled, and parts of the delegations are already arriving in Yerevan, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged about an official airplane of the Russian government having landed in the Armenian capital city.

"The preparations for the meeting of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council are proceeding as scheduled. For this purpose, preparatory groups are arriving in Armenia," Naghdalyan said, when asked to comment on the reports about the Russian airplane.

At a briefing earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he knew nothing about an official Russian plane having reportedly landed in Yerevan.

