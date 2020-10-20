UrduPoint.com
Armenia Cooperating With CSTO, No Formal Grounds For Requesting Help - Foreign Ministry

Armenia continues to cooperate with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), but has not formally asked for assistance in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as its territory has not been attacked directly, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said on Tuesday

"The fact that Armenia has not formally appealed to the CSTO does not mean that we do not work with this organization," Kocharyan said at a press conference when asked why Yerevan had not yet requested support from CSTO allies.

As explained by the diplomat, a condition for Armenia to request CSTO assistance is if its territory is subjected to aggression.

"If Armenia is attacked, we shall notify the UN first and then appeal to the CSTO. There are regulations for all this," Kocharyan added.

Armenia is a member of the CSTO, which also includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The CSTO charter says that if one member state gets attacked, all other member states shall immediately provide it with the necessary assistance � including militarily � if requested.

The long-lasting Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the beginning of which dates back to 1988, faced a fresh escalation on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of starting the military action. Reports indicate that civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh are bearing the brunt of artillery shelling.

Armenia has declared martial law and called for a general mobilization, while Azerbaijan has announced partial mobilization and partial martial law. The parties have agreed to two Russian-brokered humanitarian ceasefires, but according to reports, both deals were short-lived.

