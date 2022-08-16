Armenia Declares Mourning on August 17-18 for Explosion at Yerevan Market

Mourning in memory of the victims of the explosion at the Surmalu market in the Armenian capital of Yerevan was declared from August 17-18, the government said on Tuesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Mourning in memory of the victims of the explosion at the Surmalu market in the Armenian capital of Yerevan was declared from August 17-18, the government said on Tuesday.

"In memory of the citizens who died as a result of the fire and explosion .

.. on August 14, mourning is declared in the Republic of Armenia on August 17 and 18," a statement said.

On Sunday, a fireworks warehouse exploded at the market, triggering the building's collapse and a massive fire. As a result of the explosion, 16 people died, while 62 people were injured.