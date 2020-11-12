Armenia detains critics of Karabakh peace deal

Armenia on Thursday arrested 10 leading opposition figures for violently protesting against a Russian-brokered peace deal that ended weeks of fighting with Azerbaijan and sparked fury with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Prosecutors announced the arrests hours ahead of a fresh demonstration by the opposition against the accord that sees Armenia give up swathes of disputed territory in Nagorno-Karabakh to their long-standing foe.

More than 3,000 people converged on the streets of Yerevan Thursday evening, marching towards the state security service building, which was cordoned off by police, and shouting "Nikol the traitor" and "Nikol resign".

"Pashinyan has sold our homeland and now is trying to stay in power," Naira Zoghrabyan, a deputy from the Prosperous Armenia party, shouted to the crowd.

"Nikol, resign peacefully while it's still possible," Zoghrabyan said at the protest, according to an AFP correspondent at the scene.

The 10 opposition politicians face up to a decade behind bars for their role in "illegal violent mass disorder", prosecutors said in a statement.

Protesters stormed and ransacked government buildings on Tuesday over Pashinyan's agreement to end the fighting and took to the streets again in their thousands on Wednesday to demand the government resign.