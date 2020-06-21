UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia Detects 560 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 20,268 - Disease Control Center

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 02:30 PM

Armenia Detects 560 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 20,268 - Disease Control Center

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Armenia has registered 560 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number climbed to 20,268, the country's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Sunday.

A day earlier, the authorities reported total of 19,708 COVID-19 cases and 332 deaths.

"Armenia confirmed 20,268 cases of coronavirus. A total of 9,002 patients were cured, 350 people died," the center said, noting that 10,802 patients were being treated, and 95,754 tests had been carried out.

The Armenian government declared a state of emergency over COVID-19 on March 16, which is to expire on July 13.

In Georgia, eight new coronavirus cases have been registered in the past day with the overall number of infection is now at 906. The death toll stands at 14, while 755 people recovered in total.

Meanwhile, Ukraine recorded 735 new infections in the past day that brought the total tally to 36,560. The death toll is now 1,002 after nine people died in the past day.

Related Topics

Ukraine Died Armenia Georgia March July Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

1 hour ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt in protecting it ..

2 hours ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

4 hours ago

Mainland China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases inclu ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 21, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.