Armenia Detects 560 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 20,268 - Disease Control Center

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Armenia has registered 560 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number climbed to 20,268, the country's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Sunday.

A day earlier, the authorities reported total of 19,708 COVID-19 cases and 332 deaths.

"Armenia confirmed 20,268 cases of coronavirus. A total of 9,002 patients were cured, 350 people died," the center said, noting that 10,802 patients were being treated, and 95,754 tests had been carried out.

The Armenian government declared a state of emergency over COVID-19 on March 16, which is to expire on July 13.

In Georgia, eight new coronavirus cases have been registered in the past day with the overall number of infection is now at 906. The death toll stands at 14, while 755 people recovered in total.

Meanwhile, Ukraine recorded 735 new infections in the past day that brought the total tally to 36,560. The death toll is now 1,002 after nine people died in the past day.