UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia Did Not Use Iskander Missiles In Karabakh Conflict - Russian Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 10:03 PM

Armenia Did Not Use Iskander Missiles in Karabakh Conflict - Russian Defense Ministry

Armenia did not use its Iskander missile systems during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, all missile ammunition was in the warehouses of the country's armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Thursday, commenting on the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Armenia did not use its Iskander missile systems during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, all missile ammunition was in the warehouses of the country's armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Thursday, commenting on the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The defense ministry said that "with bewilderment and surprise" it had familiarized itself with Pashinyan's statement that the Iskander missiles had allegedly failed to detonate properly during the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"According to the objective and reliable information we have, confirmed by the system of objective control, none of the missile systems of this type were used during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

All missile ammunition is in the warehouses of the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia," the ministry said.

"Apparently, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan, was misled, as a result of which he used inaccurate information," the statement says.

The Iskanders have been successfully used many times in combat conditions in Syria against terrorists, the ministry said.

"This gives us full reason to assert that the 9K720-E Iskander-E missile system produced in Russia is the best in its class in the world," it added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Syria Russia Armenia All Best

Recent Stories

Algeria receives 200,000 coronavirus jabs from Chi ..

1 minute ago

Mayor of France's Bron to File Complaints Over Tar ..

1 minute ago

ECOSOC Chief urges dismantling of 'safe havens' re ..

4 minutes ago

US trade rep nominee says Biden team supports use ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran's Sri Lanka visit dedicated t ..

4 minutes ago

Speaker NA seeks explanation from two MNAs for all ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.