Armenia Did Not Use Iskander Missiles in Karabakh Conflict - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Armenia did not use its Iskander missile systems during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, all missile ammunition was in the warehouses of the country's armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Thursday, commenting on the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The defense ministry said that "with bewilderment and surprise" it had familiarized itself with Pashinyan's statement that the Iskander missiles had allegedly failed to detonate properly during the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"According to the objective and reliable information we have, confirmed by the system of objective control, none of the missile systems of this type were used during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

All missile ammunition is in the warehouses of the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia," the ministry said.

"Apparently, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan, was misled, as a result of which he used inaccurate information," the statement says.

The Iskanders have been successfully used many times in combat conditions in Syria against terrorists, the ministry said.

"This gives us full reason to assert that the 9K720-E Iskander-E missile system produced in Russia is the best in its class in the world," it added.