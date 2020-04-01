UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia Enacts Cellphone Tracking, Shuts Yerevan Subway As COVID-19 Cases Surpass 570

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:51 PM

Armenia Enacts Cellphone Tracking, Shuts Yerevan Subway as COVID-19 Cases Surpass 570

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday enacted law amendments that allow state bodies to access people's cellphone location data to contain the coronavirus epidemic as the COVID-19 case count surpassed 570

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday enacted law amendments that allow state bodies to access people's cellphone location data to contain the coronavirus epidemic as the COVID-19 case count surpassed 570.

Armenia declared a state of emergency from March 16 to April 14 in connection with the outbreak. Since March 25, the operation of all enterprises and organizations, except for those strategically important, has been temporarily suspended. People's movement has also been restricted.

According to the presidential office, given that the approved amendments to laws on a state of the emergency and electronic communication envisage "significant restrictions on human rights," they will be applied by the government as an exceptional measure and only during a state of emergency.

In line with the amendments, mobile operators are obliged to share location data with state bodies during a state of emergency. The only goal of the legislation is to save lives and ensure public health, the office stressed.

The measure comes as the COVID-19 case count in the county has jumped by 39 to 571 over the past 24 hours. The death toll stands at three.

As part of measures to counter the spread of the virus, Armenia has already suspended the work of public transport, with the exception of railway and taxi. The Yerevan subway announced on Wednesday that it is closed until April 12.

Related Topics

Mobile Yerevan Armenia March April All From Government Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman announces 18 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways converts some coaches into isola ..

23 minutes ago

Almost 50% of New Coronavirus Patients in Moscow Y ..

12 minutes ago

Thailand to Introduce Automatic Visa Extension for ..

10 minutes ago

NCEMA launches &#039;Weqaya&#039; to raise public ..

39 minutes ago

UN Office in Geneva announces nine COVID-19 cases

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.