YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Yerevan expects a visit of French President Emmanuel Macron in the fall, Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.

"I want to emphasize that the French president has long planned a visit to Armenia, which did not take place due to the coronavirus.

I hope that together we will overcome the COVID crisis and other crises and we are waiting for you in Yerevan in the fall," Pashinyan said at a joint press conference with Macron in Paris.