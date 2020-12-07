UrduPoint.com
Armenia Expects Minsk Group Co-Chairs To Visit Region In Near Future - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Armenia expects co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group to pay a visit to the region soon to set stage for new negotiations on the Karabakh peace process, Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said on Monday.

"We expect the visit of the [OSCE Minsk Group] co-chairs to the region in the near future, and the start of consultations between the co-chairs and the foreign ministers [of Armenia and Azerbaijan]. And as a result, I think we can prepare the ground for the beginning of a new negotiation process," Aivazian said at a press conference in Moscow.

