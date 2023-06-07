Armenia Expects to Sign Comprehensive Agreement With UK - National Assembly President

Armenia is seeking enhanced cooperation with the United Kingdom and expects to conclude a comprehensive agreement between the two countries soon, National Assembly President Alen Simonyan said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Armenia is seeking enhanced cooperation with the United Kingdom and expects to conclude a comprehensive agreement between the two countries soon, National Assembly President Alen Simonyan said on Wednesday.

Simonyan met with Speaker of the House of Commons of the UK Parliament Lindsay Hoyle while on a working visit to the UK, during which he expressed the conviction that soon, the Armenia-UK Comprehensive and Enhanced Agreement would be finalized and signed.

"I note with satisfaction the mutual and existing active cooperation during the last two years of the functioning friendship groups in our parliaments," Simonyan said.

The two parties also noted that over three decades, Armenia and the United Kingdom have formed an ambitious agenda of bilateral relations based on common values and principles.