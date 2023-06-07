UrduPoint.com

Armenia Expects To Sign Comprehensive Agreement With UK - National Assembly President

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 11:11 PM

Armenia Expects to Sign Comprehensive Agreement With UK - National Assembly President

Armenia is seeking enhanced cooperation with the United Kingdom and expects to conclude a comprehensive agreement between the two countries soon, National Assembly President Alen Simonyan said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Armenia is seeking enhanced cooperation with the United Kingdom and expects to conclude a comprehensive agreement between the two countries soon, National Assembly President Alen Simonyan said on Wednesday.

Simonyan met with Speaker of the House of Commons of the UK Parliament Lindsay Hoyle while on a working visit to the UK, during which he expressed the conviction that soon, the Armenia-UK Comprehensive and Enhanced Agreement would be finalized and signed.

"I note with satisfaction the mutual and existing active cooperation during the last two years of the functioning friendship groups in our parliaments," Simonyan said.

The two parties also noted that over three decades, Armenia and the United Kingdom have formed an ambitious agenda of bilateral relations based on common values and principles.

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament Visit Armenia United Kingdom Agreement

Recent Stories

Sanctions Can Be Problematic, But Russia Measures ..

Sanctions Can Be Problematic, But Russia Measures Are Multilateral - US Treasury ..

1 minute ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wraps up t ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wraps up three-day visit to Iraq

1 minute ago
 Sheikh Jassim makes final bid to buy Man Utd

Sheikh Jassim makes final bid to buy Man Utd

1 minute ago
 Police arrest 8 suspects, recover cash playing-car ..

Police arrest 8 suspects, recover cash playing-cards

1 minute ago
 Experiment halted in Norway after whale drowns

Experiment halted in Norway after whale drowns

1 minute ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets members of American Jewis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets members of American Jewish Committee

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.