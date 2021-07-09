Armenia Extends COVID-Related Entry Restrictions Until December 20

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Armenian government announced on Friday the extension of coronavirus-related entry restrictions, initially set to expire on July 11, until December 20.

As of now, people arriving in Armenia by land or air are required to provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before the departure, or a certificate proving complete vaccination against COVID-19 at least fourteen days before entering the country. Those who take COVID-19 tests upon arrival must self-isolate until receiving the results.

"[The government decides] to extend quarantine introduced in Armenia and border crossings on September 11, 2020, until December 20, 2021," the government said in the relevant order.

To date, Armenia has confirmed more than 226,000 cases of the coronavirus, including 4,540 fatalities. In an attempt to curb the spread of the virus, the country is rolling out its immunization campaign, using the vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Sinovac, as well as Russia's Sputnik V.