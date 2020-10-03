Armenia faces 'decisive moment in history' over Karabakh: Prime Minister

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Saturday his country faced a landmark moment, as fierce fighting between Armenian-backed separatists and Azerbaijani forces in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region spilled over into a seventh day

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Saturday his country faced a landmark moment, as fierce fighting between Armenian-backed separatists and Azerbaijani forces in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region spilled over into a seventh day.

"Dear compatriots, brothers and sisters, we are facing possibly the most decisive moment in our millennia-old history," Pashinyan said in a televised address to the nation. "We all must dedicate ourselves to a singular goal: victory."