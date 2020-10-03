UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia Faces 'decisive Moment In History' Over Karabakh: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 08:16 PM

Armenia faces 'decisive moment in history' over Karabakh: Prime Minister

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Saturday his country faced a landmark moment, as fierce fighting between Armenian-backed separatists and Azerbaijani forces in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region spilled over into a seventh day

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Saturday his country faced a landmark moment, as fierce fighting between Armenian-backed separatists and Azerbaijani forces in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region spilled over into a seventh day.

"Dear compatriots, brothers and sisters, we are facing possibly the most decisive moment in our millennia-old history," Pashinyan said in a televised address to the nation. "We all must dedicate ourselves to a singular goal: victory."

Related Topics

Prime Minister All

Recent Stories

Moments from a campaign knocked awry: Inshalla, Te ..

5 minutes ago

Jimenez signs new Wolves contract

7 minutes ago

Djokovic eyes Roland Garros last 16 as Altmaier st ..

7 minutes ago

Four children killed in suspected French family di ..

7 minutes ago

30 initiatives in 5 years to activate Abu Dhabi’ ..

21 minutes ago

Ganna zooms to Giro d'Italia opening stage

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.