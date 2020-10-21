UrduPoint.com
Armenia Feeling Support Of Russia As Strategic Partner - Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan was feeling the support of Russia as a strategic partner

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan was feeling the support of Russia as a strategic partner.

"I highly appreciate the cooperation between Armenia and Russia. We feel the support of Russia as a strategic ally of Armenia and the Armenian people. There are constant contacts between our countries. We have cooperated and continue cooperating to resolve the issue [of Nagorno-Karabakh], including taking into account that Russia is a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and a strategic partner of Armenia. I think that, based on these two statuses, Russia has done its best and will continue to do so," Pashinyan said in a video statement on Facebook.

Armed hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh have been ongoing since September 27.

The parties have since agreed to two humanitarian ceasefires, however, both were broken mere hours after entering into force. The warring sides have continued to accuse each other of provocations and attacks on civilian settlements.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh initially began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic. During an armed confrontation from 1992-1994, Azerbaijan lost control of Nagorno-Karabakh and its adjacent areas. Since 1992, talks have been ongoing on a peaceful settlement to the conflict with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group, led by Russia, the United States and France.

