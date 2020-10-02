UrduPoint.com
Armenia Feels 'Social Demand' To Recognize Karabakh's Independence - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 02:13 PM

Armenia Feels 'Social Demand' to Recognize Karabakh's Independence - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Yerevan feels the "social demand" to recognize the independence of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, know as Artsakh in Armenia, and has enough of legal and political mechanisms to do what is necessary, the Armenian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Anna Naghdalyan, told Sputnik.

In the last few days, tensions have escalated significantly in the Republic of Artsakh, which is not officially recognized by the international community and has long been a subject of a dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"One of the core issues of peace is the issue of the status of Artsakh which always has been on the agenda. In fact Azerbaijan has unilaterally left the negotiations and resorted to the policy of solving the conflict through military means. And indeed there is a social demand for recognition of the independence of Artsakh," the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman stressed that "Armenia has sufficient legal and political mechanisms which can be used accordingly based on the assessment of the situation."

