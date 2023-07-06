Open Menu

Armenia, Greece, Cyprus Sign Trilateral Military Cooperation Program

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 03:00 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Armenia, Greece and Cyprus, after consultations between the countries' representatives, signed a trilateral military cooperation program, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties reaffirmed their readiness for joint steps to strengthen the defense capability and military security of the three countries.

After the discussions, an annual program of trilateral military cooperation was signed, including a number of events in Armenia, Greece and Cyprus," the ministry said on Telegram.

The consultations were held in Cyprus on Wednesday. Armenia was represented by a delegation led by the head of the Defense Ministry's defense policy and international cooperation department, Levon Ayvazyan. The meeting participants discussed security and cooperation.

