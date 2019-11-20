Armenia Has No Plans to Join EU - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Armenia, already a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, does not have any intention to seek integration with the European Union, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.

"There is no such question on our agenda, because we are an EAEU member. It is impossible to hold memberships in the EAEU and EU at the same time," Pashinyan said in response to a question on whether Yerevan was considering plans to join the EU.

Armenia has been a member of the EAEU since 2015. The union promotes regional economic integration and provides for a free trade area among its members, which, in addition to Armenia, include Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

In November 2017, the EU signed a Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with Armenia saying that it would not preclude Yerevan from maintaining its membership in the EAEU. The agreement covers the political, economic and security spheres of EU-Armenian cooperation. Additionally, Yerevan receives funding from Brussels to implement a set of reforms. In 2019, the tranche totaled 25 million Euros ($28 million), which added to the 160 million euro aid package the country for the 2017-2020 period.