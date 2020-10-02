Armenia Has Proof Turkey Controls Karabakh Military Operations - Pashinyan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Yerevan has proof of Ankara's military support for Baku, including evidence that senior Turkish military officials are directly involved in leading the military operation in the Karabakh region, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Le Figaro newspaper.

When asked about Azerbaijan receiving military support from Turkey, the prime minister said, "Yes, we have the proof.

Russia, France and Iran have already recognized that the Turkish army had been involved in the large-scale offensive that was launched against Artsakh [as Nagorno-Karabakh is known in Armenia], on September 27."

"The international community, in particular, the American public, must know that the F-16 made in the United States are now being used to kill the Armenian in this conflict. There is proof that Turkish military commanders are directly involved in leading the offensive," the minister said.