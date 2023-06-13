UrduPoint.com

Armenia Has Special Place Among Russia's Partners - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Armenia Has Special Place Among Russia's Partners - Ambassador

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Armenia has a special place among Russia's foreign policy partners, taking into account the allied nature of bilateral relations, Russian Ambassador to Yerevan Sergey Kopyrkin said Monday during a reception in honor of the Day of Russia.

"Despite the crisis caused by the paradoxical short-sightedness and unbridled egoism of the Western elites, friends remain with Russia, including Armenia, which has a special place among our foreign policy partners, given the strategic and allied nature of bilateral relations. We all know very well that the Russian-Armenian relations, like ties between peoples, have a much deeper history. They are measured not in decades, but in centuries," Kopyrkin said.

He said it should not be forgotten that "for most of the 20th century, we were a single Soviet people, fought together against the worst evil in the history of mankind in the face of Nazism, restored our common great homeland after the war together, laying a solid foundation for further development of economy, science and culture.

"

Kopyrkin said Armenia and Russia even today largely rely on the spiritual, cultural and historical core built by dozens of generations of ancestors.

"It is important that at present, interaction between Russia and Armenia is developing not only bilaterally, but also in a broader integration context, in particular within the framework of the EAEU, the CIS, the CSTO," Kopyrkin said, speaking about cooperation in international associations: the Eurasian Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

