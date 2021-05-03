UrduPoint.com
Armenia Heads To Snap Elections After Parliament Fails To Appoint Prime Minister

The Armenian parliament voted against naming Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister on Monday, a step necessary to dissolve the legislature and hold snap elections

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The Armenian parliament voted against naming Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister on Monday, a step necessary to dissolve the legislature and hold snap elections.

Pashinyan called parliamentary elections for June 20 before announcing his resignation on April 25.

He is serving as acting prime minister at the moment.

The legislature will vote twice on a new prime minister within two weeks. The ruling party proposed Pashinyan for reelection as a formality but the motion was rejected in a 3-1 vote with 75 abstentions.

More Stories From World

