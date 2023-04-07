Close
Armenia Highly Appreciates Values-based Partnership With US - Deputy Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan expressed high appreciation of the country's partnership with the US based on shared democratic values during the Friday meeting of the working group on economy and energy, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia said.

 The meeting was held under the co-chairmanship of Paruyr Hovhannisyan and US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman as part of the US-Armenian Strategic Dialogue.

"In his remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan highly appreciated the Armenia-U.S. partnership anchored on common democratic values, human rights and the rule of law. The further strengthening of Armenia-U.

S. cooperation aimed at promoting prosperity and ensuring stability and peace in the region was emphasized," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, the parties discussed options to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, energy and technology industry as well as to improve business regulations and intensify work on common projects, the ministry added. 

Representatives of several Armenian ministries took part in the meeting, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of High-Tech Industry and Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure. The US side was represented by officials of the Department of Commerce and the Department of State.

