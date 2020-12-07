Armenia Hopes Baku Will Not Undermine All-for-All Prisoners Exchange - Foreign Minister

Armenia hopes that Azerbaijan will commit to the all-for-all exchange of prisoners captured during the hostilities in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh while expressing concern over alleged instances of inhuman treatment of Armenian prisoners of war by the Azerbaijani side, Foreign Minister Ara Aivazyan said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Armenia hopes that Azerbaijan will commit to the all-for-all exchange of prisoners captured during the hostilities in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh while expressing concern over alleged instances of inhuman treatment of Armenian prisoners of war by the Azerbaijani side, Foreign Minister Ara Aivazyan said Monday.

"In the context of humanitarian issues, the immediate and unconditional exchange of prisoners of war and detainees and the return of the remains without delay is a priority. We have expressed readiness to conduct an all-for-all exchange and expect that there will be no attempts from the Azerbaijani side to disrupt the process," Aivazyan said at a joint press conference after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Armenian official also praised the presence of Russian peacekeepers, saying that they serve as a guarantee against possible provocations by Azerbaijan and its ally, Turkey.

"At the same time, cases of inhuman treatment of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians being held hostage by the Azerbaijani side have not ceased," Aivazyan added.

In November, Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, putting an end to the six-week war over the disputed area. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the self-proclaimed republic and led to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region as well as prisoner exchange.