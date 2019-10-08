YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Armenian side is hoping that the World Congress on Information Technologies (WCIT) in Yerevan will allow local companies to establish strong international ties, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said Monday.

"The most important result of this event is the development of international contacts by Armenian companies in the field of information technology, among other areas," Avinyan told reporters.

The WCIT is a key event of the World Information Technology & Services Alliance (WITSA), a consortium of ICT associations from 83 countries, representing 90 percent of the industry.

It is held this year in Yerevan on October 6-9.

The annual forum brings together CEOs and investors, policymakers and government officials, academics and technologists to discuss the state of the IT industry, "where it is headed and what it means for our future," according to the description on the event's website.

This year the WCIT addresses the topic of The Power of Decentralization: Promise and Peril to explore how information and communications technology is transforming our lives.