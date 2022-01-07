Armenia Informs UN Security Council of CSTO Troops Deployment to Kazakhstan - Envoy to UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Armenia informed the UN Security Council about the decision to deploy Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces into Kazakhstan, Armenia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mher Margaryan said in a letter seen by Sputnik.

"On behalf of the states of members of the CSTO..., I have the honour to transmit herewith the letter from the Secretary General of the CSTO Stanislav Zas, informing about the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council to deploy CSTO collective peacekeeping forces to the Republic of Kazakhstan, based on the application of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev," Margaryan said in the letter also addressed to the United Nations chief Antonio Guterres.

Mass protests in Kazakhstan began earlier in the week as residents of Zhanaozen and Aktau opposed a two-fold increase in prices for liquefied petroleum gas. The protests then spread to other cities, resulting in violent clashes with the police, looting and vandalism.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency until January 19 and invited the CSTO peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.

Peacekeeping contingents from Russia and Belarus have arrived in Kazakhstan to protect strategic infrastructure facilities, including the Baikonur cosmodrome. According to CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, the peacekeeping force is comprised of 2,500 troops on the ground and this number may increase if necessary.